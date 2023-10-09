Fluor Gets 5-Year Contract Extension For Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program

(RTTNews) - Fluor Corporation (FLR) Monday said that U.S. Department of Energy's National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) contract with Fluor Marine Propulsion, LLC, a Fluor-owned special purpose entity, was extended for five years through 2028.

Originally awarded in 2018, the contract had a five-year base period of performance, with a five-year option. Consistent with the original contract, Fluor will recognize all fees earned with this new extension as equity income.

The contract supports the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program that is jointly part of the Department of Energy's NNSA and the Department of the Navy. The scope of the contract includes the management and operation of the Naval Nuclear Laboratory (NNL) with primary facilities in New York, Pennsylvania and Idaho.

"Fluor has supported our nation's security since 1944," said Tom D'Agostino, group president of Fluor's Mission Solutions business segment. "We are proud that the U.S. government continues to place its confidence in us to ensure that the nuclear Navy remains superior and is able to carry out its vital missions anywhere in the world. We look forward to supporting the Naval Nuclear Laboratory as it continues to deliver excellence to the men and women of the Navy who serve our country."