|
09.10.2023 22:36:37
Fluor Gets 5-Year Contract Extension For Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program
(RTTNews) - Fluor Corporation (FLR) Monday said that U.S. Department of Energy's National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) contract with Fluor Marine Propulsion, LLC, a Fluor-owned special purpose entity, was extended for five years through 2028.
Originally awarded in 2018, the contract had a five-year base period of performance, with a five-year option. Consistent with the original contract, Fluor will recognize all fees earned with this new extension as equity income.
The contract supports the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program that is jointly part of the Department of Energy's NNSA and the Department of the Navy. The scope of the contract includes the management and operation of the Naval Nuclear Laboratory (NNL) with primary facilities in New York, Pennsylvania and Idaho.
"Fluor has supported our nation's security since 1944," said Tom D'Agostino, group president of Fluor's Mission Solutions business segment. "We are proud that the U.S. government continues to place its confidence in us to ensure that the nuclear Navy remains superior and is able to carry out its vital missions anywhere in the world. We look forward to supporting the Naval Nuclear Laboratory as it continues to deliver excellence to the men and women of the Navy who serve our country."
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Fluor Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
03.08.23
|Ausblick: Fluor stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
20.07.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Fluor stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
06.07.23
|Fluor Inks MoU With Carbfix For Carbon Capture And Storage (Benzinga)
|
19.05.23
|Fluor Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed (Benzinga)
|
08.05.23
|Fluor Gets Price Target Cuts From Analysts After Q1 Results (Benzinga)
Analysen zu Fluor Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Fluor Corp.
|34,66
|4,33%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKämpfe in Israel beunruhigen Anleger: US-Börsen schaffen es dennoch ins Plus -- ATX und DAX letztlich im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Montag leichter. Der DAX gab zum Wochenstart nach. Die US-Börsen legten im Montagshandel zu. Die asiatischen Börsen konnten sich nicht auf eine einheitliche Richtung einigen.