Fluor-led Joint Venture Selected for I-35 NEX South Project in San Antonio

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that Lone Star Constructors, a Fluor-led joint venture, was selected as the design, construction and capital maintenance contractor for the Interstate 35 (I-35) Northeast Expansion (NEX) South Project in San Antonio, Texas, by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT). Fluor expects to recognize the approximately $700 million contract in the second quarter of 2023.

"This award builds on our more than 20-year history of successfully delivering major highway projects in Texas," said Shawn West, president of Fluor’s Infrastructure business. "The I-35 NEX South Project is a crucial step in our ongoing efforts to enhance the state's transportation infrastructure and to further support the demands of population growth and business expansion in one of America's most rapidly developing regions."

The I-35 NEX South Project will improve one of the most congested corridors in the state, currently used by more than 140,000 vehicles per day. The project scope includes the design and construction of approximately four miles of elevated lanes with corresponding interchanges and transitions at each end of the project. The project also includes a five-year capital maintenance term, with options for two additional five-year term extensions.

Construction is scheduled to begin in 2024 and be completed in 2028.

Lone Star Constructors, a joint venture between Fluor and Austin Bridge & Road, is currently delivering the I-35E Phase 2 reconstruction and widening project in Dallas.

