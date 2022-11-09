Fluor to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) – announced today that management will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences before the end of the year.

Baird Global Industrial Conference – Joe Brennan, chief financial officer and Jason Landkamer, head of investor relations, will meet with investors during the conference on November 10, 2022.

Credit Suisse 10th Annual Industrials Conference – Joe Brennan, chief financial officer and Jason Landkamer, head of investor relations, will meet with investors during the conference on December 1, 2022. Management will also participate in a fireside chat hosted by Credit Suisse analyst Jamie Cook on the same day at 8:45 a.m. Eastern time. A live webcast link and archived replay of this presentation will be available at investor.fluor.com.

