For Third Consecutive Year, Fifth Third Private Bank Recognized as Best for High Net Worth Clients

Fifth Third Private Bank, a division of Fifth Third Bank, was named Best Private Bank for High Net Worth Clients by The Digital Banker and Global Private Banker as part of the Global Private Banking Innovation Awards for the third consecutive year. In addition, the Private Bank was named Best Private Bank for Succession Planning for 2024.

"This honor serves as a reminder that our clients can rely on Fifth Third Private Bank regardless of the economic cycle,” said Kris Garrett, group regional president and head, wealth and asset management, Fifth Third Bank. "Our dedicated, professional teams are committed to fostering long-term client relationships. We believe in the investment of time and crafting insight-driven, customized wealth strategies.”

"We’re grateful for this recognition and thankful for the trust our clients place in us,” Garrett added.

The 2024 Global Private Banking Innovation Awards identify and celebrate the world’s preeminent Private Banks, Family Offices and Wealth Managers.

Global Private Banker has its own proprietary assessment framework for evaluating the best-in-class entries for the 2024 program. The key criteria encapsulate digital innovation, client experience and engagement, financial and business performance and corporate strategy. A numerical and qualitative scoring methodology is applied to all submissions, resulting in the world’s most authoritative and transparently judged private wealth awards.

In May, Fifth Third Private Bank was awarded the Best Bank ESG Communication Strategy for the Americas for the third consecutive year by the WealthBriefing Wealth for Good Awards. The Wealth for Good Awards recognize the most ethical wealth management businesses globally.

