09.06.2024 09:12:00

For Walmart, This Is a $3 Billion Business. Could Costco Pursue the Same Strategy?

If I pointed out that Walmart (NYSE: WMT) was a $650 billion retail business, no one would bat an eye -- we all know it's huge. But if I said that Walmart was a $100 billion e-commerce platform, that might turn some heads. Well, turn those heads then, because it's true: Walmart is an enormous e-commerce business.When Walmart refers to e-commerce sales, it includes items that are bought online and picked up in stores. Therefore, these aren't necessarily pure e-commerce sales like many people are probably thinking.That said, Walmart does over $100 billion in digital sales, and that's a big deal. Having this many customers on the website and on the app unlocks a new opportunity for the company: Digital advertising. Consumer brands pay big money to get in front of its huge audience.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Walmartmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Walmartmehr Analysen

17.05.24 Walmart Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.05.24 Walmart Outperform RBC Capital Markets
17.05.24 Walmart Buy UBS AG
16.05.24 Walmart Kaufen DZ BANK
16.05.24 Walmart Buy UBS AG