09.06.2024 09:12:00
For Walmart, This Is a $3 Billion Business. Could Costco Pursue the Same Strategy?
If I pointed out that Walmart (NYSE: WMT) was a $650 billion retail business, no one would bat an eye -- we all know it's huge. But if I said that Walmart was a $100 billion e-commerce platform, that might turn some heads. Well, turn those heads then, because it's true: Walmart is an enormous e-commerce business.When Walmart refers to e-commerce sales, it includes items that are bought online and picked up in stores. Therefore, these aren't necessarily pure e-commerce sales like many people are probably thinking.That said, Walmart does over $100 billion in digital sales, and that's a big deal. Having this many customers on the website and on the app unlocks a new opportunity for the company: Digital advertising. Consumer brands pay big money to get in front of its huge audience.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
