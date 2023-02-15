Forbes Names Pitney Bowes as One of America’s Best Large Employers for 2023

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, has been named one of America’s Best Large Employers for 2023 by Forbes magazine. This is the fourth year the company has been included in the rankings.

"We are honored to be included on Forbes’ list of best employers once again,” said Marc B. Lautenbach, President and CEO of Pitney Bowes. "We have passionate and diverse employees who have built a culture of excellence driven by teamwork, grit and innovation. Our culture is one of our greatest assets and key to our success.”

America's Best Employers 2023 were identified in an independent survey taken by approximately 45,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 workers in the United States. Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to pinpoint the companies liked best by employees. Statista’s survey was anonymous, allowing participants to openly share their opinions. Respondents were asked, on a scale of zero to 10, how likely they’d be to recommend their employer to others. In addition, participants were also asked to rate their employers on criteria including safety of the work environment, competitiveness of compensation, advancement opportunities and openness to telecommuting.

In 2021, Pitney Bowes reexamined the ways employees worked together, driving new modes of onsite and remote collaboration under a unified system called PB@Work. This inclusive approach acknowledges that no one style of work fits the unique needs of our entire workforce. We can maintain high performance and productivity in all environments however, through intentional focus delivering the best for our clients and building community and connection with our teams in-person and virtually.

Pitney Bowes long-term diversity and inclusion efforts have resulted in a U.S. workforce that is 48 percent people of color and a global workforce that is 43 percent women. As of 2022, Pitney Bowes senior management is comprised of 21 percent people of color and 32 percent women, and overall management consists of 33 percent people of color and 32 percent women.

Other Pitney Bowes recognitions by Forbes include World’s Best Employers, America’s Best Employers for Diversity and America’s Best Employers for Women, among others.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services to more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500. Small business, retail, enterprise, and government clients around the world rely on Pitney Bowes to remove the complexity of sending mail and parcels. For the latest news, corporate announcements and financial results visit https://www.pitneybowes.com/us/newsroom.html. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes at www.pitneybowes.com.

