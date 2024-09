Ford Is Canceling Another Electric Vehicle Plan and Losing $2 Billion to Do It -- Should Investors Be Worried?

Ford (NYSE: F) recently delayed plans for its much-anticipated new electric pickup truck and canceled plans for a three-row electric SUV altogether. This will cost the automaker $1.9 billion, and many investors are a bit concerned about the future of Ford's EV strategy. In this video, Fool.com contributors John Rosevear and Matt Frankel discuss whether investors should be worried.*Stock prices used were the morning prices of Aug. 23, 2024. The video was published on Aug. 30, 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool