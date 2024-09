Ford Makes Another Smart Move With EVs

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a compelling investment choice for a rebound. The stock has been hammered due to higher warranty costs crushing quarterly results, along with mounting electric vehicle (EV) losses; though its dividend yield has reached 5.6%, it currently trades at a modest price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 11.But one recent move could help Ford reverse those EV losses. Here are the details.Goodbyes don't always have to be forever, and after a three-year break Ford is planning to reopen its Chennai plant in India. Early in September, Ford officially submitted a letter of intent to the government of Tamil Nadu outlining its plans to restart the plant to manufacture for export; the rumor is that it will be utilized for exporting EVs.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool