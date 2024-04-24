|
24.04.2024 22:47:41
Ford Motor Co Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Co (F) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $1.33 billion, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $1.76 billion, or $0.44 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, Ford Motor Co reported adjusted earnings of $1.99 billion or $0.49 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.2% to $42.78 billion from $41.47 billion last year.
Ford Motor Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $1.33 Bln. vs. $1.76 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.33 vs. $0.44 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $42.78 Bln vs. $41.47 Bln last year.
