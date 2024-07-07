07.07.2024 12:21:00

Forget Amazon: 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy Now

Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) hit an all-time high this week after rising 53% over the last 12 months. The company has rallied Wall Street with multiple quarters of stellar financial growth and an expanding role in artificial intelligence (AI).Amazon Web Services' (AWS) dominance in the cloud industry grants the company a promising position in AI, as more and more businesses turn to such platforms for their AI needs. Meanwhile, the company has announced a venture into chip design. Amazon has an exciting outlook in AI and would likely make an asset to any portfolio over the long term. However, its stock growth over the last year hasn't exactly matched its earnings growth, meaning its shares are slightly overpriced for now.

