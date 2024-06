Forget Buying a Rental Property: Investing $50,000 Into These Passive Income Dividend Stocks Could Make You $2,020 In Annual Income

It seems like everyone wants to own a rental property these days. There are an endless amount of videos with people touting the benefits of passive income, meaning income you can earn by purchasing an asset, holding it, and doing minimal work. While rental properties can generate income, there is a misconception that they generate passive income, as a rental unit takes a lot of work to maintain as a landlord.This is why dividend income investing -- a true form of passive income -- is superior to buying a rental property. Forget buying a rental unit. If you have $50,000, buy these two passive income stocks and earn $2,020 of growing income payments each year.Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) is one of the largest online-only consumer banks in the United States. It has $145 billion in retail deposits and more than 3 million customers. Ally is able to convince customers to switch from legacy institutions by offering much higher interest rates on bank deposits. For example, last quarter, it paid out a 4.25% savings rate to depositors, which is significantly higher than a legacy bank such as Chase.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel