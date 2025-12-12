Quantum Computing Aktie
Forget D-Wave: This Stock Is the Next Quantum Computing Winner
Quantum computing has risen to the top of many investors' must-have lists over the past few years, driving up the share prices of niche players in this space, including D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS).D-Wave's share price has surged by over 433% in the past year alone, although it has recently pulled back as investors have become increasingly concerned about speculative investments. Still, the quantum computing market appears very frothy right now, and the timeline for widespread real-world applications of quantum computing seems lengthy.Here's why investors should avoid D-Wave right now and opt for picking up shares of tech leader Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) instead.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
