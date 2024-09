Forget Dogecoin: Here Are 3 Budget-Priced Cryptos With Significantly More Upside Potential

There's no denying that Dogecoin has been generating some buzz recently, especially with the rampant speculation that Tesla could once again accept it as a form of payment. Dogecoin is now up 10% for the year; some crypto investors think that it could gain 10x in value and hit a price of $1.But, at the end of the day, Dogecoin is still just a meme coin. There are a lot better bargains out there, all trading for $1 or less. The three budget-priced cryptos on my radar right now are XRP (CRYPTO: XRP), Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA), and Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (CRYPTO: ASI). Let's take a closer look.Let's start with XRP, which has been a longtime favorite of crypto investors. This crypto token could easily double in value after its legal case with the SEC wrapped up during the summer. While Ripple Labs (the company behind the XRP crypto token) will need to pay $125 million in civil penalties to settle the case, it's a lot less than the $2 billion the SEC was reportedly seeking. For that reason, XRP backers have classified the outcome of this case as a big win for XRP.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool