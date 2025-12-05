IonQ Aktie
WKN DE: A3C4QT / ISIN: US46222L1089
|
05.12.2025 06:30:00
Forget IonQ: Alphabet is a Much Better Bet on Quantum Computing.
Artificial intelligence has been a key investing theme in recent years, but this technology isn't the only promising one to grab investors' attention. Another area that also could create explosive growth in the coming years is quantum computing. And companies that have been working in this area -- especially pure players that focus uniquely on this technology -- have seen their shares take off.IonQ is a great example, as its stock has soared 800% over the past three years. The company uses a trapped-ion computing method that offers advantages such as the ability to function longer than other systems and higher accuracy. IonQ's revenue has soared, as we can see in the 222% gain in the most recent quarter -- but IonQ and other pure play quantum companies aren't yet profitable, and the usefulness of the technology in the real world may take some time.That's why I say that, for many investors, the best idea may be to forget IonQ and instead bet on Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), a company that could win in the quantum computing race but already is delivering major growth to investors through its core businesses. Let's find out more.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu IonQmehr Nachrichten
|
06.11.25
|IonQ-Aktie gewinnt: Quantencomputing-Spezialist überzeugt mit kräftigem Umsatzwachstum (finanzen.at)
|
22.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: IonQ öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
07.08.25
|IonQ-Aktie schwächelt: Quantencomputer-Konzern bleibt tief in der Verlustzone stecken (finanzen.at)
|
06.08.25
|Ausblick: IonQ präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
22.07.25
|Erste Schätzungen: IonQ legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
09.06.25
|US quantum computing company IonQ to buy Oxford university start-up (Financial Times)