18.08.2024 20:10:00
Forget Mounjaro: Eli Lilly's Next Big Blockbuster Has Arrived
Over the last couple of years, the pharmaceutical industry has been taken over by glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonists. Even if you aren't familiar with that terminology, I'd wager that you're well aware of diabetes and obesity medications such as Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro -- which are all GLP-1 drugs.For now, Denmark-based Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) dominates the GLP-1 market, thanks to its deep roster of treatments including Ozempic, Wegovy, Rybelsus, and Saxenda. However, Novo Nordisk's chief rival in the weight loss space shouldn't be slept on.Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), the developer of Mounjaro, has proven that it can compete with Novo Nordisk at a high level. Moreover, the company's sibling treatment to Mounjaro -- Zepbound -- has gotten off to a sizzling start since its approval last November to aid weight loss. With more than $1.2 billion in sales in the three months ended in June, Zepbound has already gained the "blockbuster drug" status given to medications selling more than $1 billion in a year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
