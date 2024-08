Forget Novo Nordisk: Buy This Magnificent Pharma Stock Instead

Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) is enjoying one of the best seasons in its history. Two of the company's drugs, Ozempic and Wegovy, have become household names. Novo's sales and profits are soaring. So is its share price, with the stock up around 150% over the last three years. Some investors who didn't buy Novo Nordisk earlier could be considering jumping on the bandwagon now. I have an alternate idea. Forget Novo Nordisk and buy another magnificent pharma stock instead.Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) doesn't share much in common with Novo Nordisk. For one thing, Vertex's market cap of $126 billion is only a fraction of Novo's market cap of over $450 billion.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool