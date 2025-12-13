Rigetti Computing Aktie

Rigetti Computing für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3DE3J / ISIN: US76655K1034

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
13.12.2025 01:03:00

Forget Rigetti Computing: This Quantum Computing Stock Is a Much Better Buy Right Now

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) has emerged as a hot pure play in the quantum computing space, and buy-and-hold investors have scored incredible wins with the stock. Over the last year alone, the company's share price is up roughly 300%. Over the last three years, the stock is up approximately 2,540%. Rigetti Computing has been reporting some significant technological progress for its quantum computing stack, and the company has also inked big partnerships with the U.S. Air Force and other important tech and defense players. While Rigetti could wind up delivering strong results for investors with high risk tolerance, I think there's a better quantum computing pure-play to invest in right now. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Rigetti Computing Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten