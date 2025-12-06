Rigetti Computing Aktie

WKN DE: A3DE3J / ISIN: US76655K1034

06.12.2025 17:30:00

Forget Rigetti Computing and Buy This Safer Quantum Stock Instead

Quantum computing stocks have been all the rage over the past year, driving some astronomical returns for investors who had the foresight to buy these stocks at low prices. One quantum stock, Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI), is trading up 667% in the past year (as of Dec. 3), and that's after dropping 57% since hitting all-time highs in October.Some investors believe that quantum computers, which are expected to possess significantly more computing power than what's currently available in today's market, will one day be commercialized and replace traditional computers in many households and companies.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
