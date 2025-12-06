Rigetti Computing Aktie
WKN DE: A3DE3J / ISIN: US76655K1034
|
06.12.2025 17:30:00
Forget Rigetti Computing and Buy This Safer Quantum Stock Instead
Quantum computing stocks have been all the rage over the past year, driving some astronomical returns for investors who had the foresight to buy these stocks at low prices. One quantum stock, Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI), is trading up 667% in the past year (as of Dec. 3), and that's after dropping 57% since hitting all-time highs in October.Some investors believe that quantum computers, which are expected to possess significantly more computing power than what's currently available in today's market, will one day be commercialized and replace traditional computers in many households and companies.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Quantum Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Rigetti Computing Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: