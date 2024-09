Forget Social Security Cuts. Medicare Cuts Could Be an Even Bigger Issue.

Working Americans and retirees alike are worried about Social Security cuts, and understandably so. In the coming years, Social Security expects to owe more in scheduled benefits than it collects in payroll tax revenue as baby boomers retire in droves and start filing claims.The program can tap its trust funds to keep up with scheduled benefits for a period of time. But once those trust funds are depleted, Social Security may have no choice but to cut benefits universally for retirees. And that's a possibility in about a decade's time based on the latest trustees' estimate.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool