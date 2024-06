Forget the Stock Split -- These Are the 3 Reasons to Buy Nvidia's Stock Now

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) executed a 10-for-1 stock split after the market close on June 7. The event reduced its trading price from about $1,200 to $120 a share, but that doesn't change any of its underlying fundamentals. The chipmaker still has a market cap of about $3 trillion, but investors can now buy smaller slices of the original shares.Therefore, Nvidia's trading price has declined, but its valuations are exactly the same. That doesn't mean too much for smaller retail investors since most brokerages already allow their customers to buy fractional shares of higher-priced stocks.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel