Forget the Stock Split -- These Are the 4 Reasons to Buy Broadcom's Stock Now

Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) recently announced a 10-for-1 stock split, which will take effect after the market closes on July 12. That upcoming split will reduce its trading price from about $1,700 (as of this writing) to $170. A split merely carves a single share into smaller slices, so Broadcom's underlying valuations will remain the same.It also won't make its stock more affordable, since most brokerages already allow investors to purchase fractional shares. However, the split will make Broadcom's options cheaper to trade, since a single contract is tethered to 100 underlying shares, and it will make it easier for the company to pay out its stock-based compensation in smaller increments.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel