15.12.2021 18:42:04
Form 8 (DD) - Paul Zwillenberg PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER OR PERSON ACTING IN CONCERT
Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT)
FORM 8 (DD)
PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER OR PERSON ACTING IN CONCERT (INCLUDING DEALINGS FOR THE ACCOUNT OF DISCRETIONARY INVESTMENT CLIENTS)
Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")
1. KEY INFORMATION
2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
**The total number of options was adjusted pursuant to DMGT's sale of its stake in Euromoney.
3. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
(a) Purchases and sales
(i) Party to an offer or person acting in concert (except for a principal trader in the same group as a connected adviser)
(ii) Principal trader where the sole reason for the connection is that the principal trader is in the same group as a connected adviser
(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions
(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
(ii) Exercise
(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
4. OTHER INFORMATION
(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
(c) Attachments
