Formycon, MS Pharma Sign Commercialization Partnership For Keytruda Biosimilar

(RTTNews) - Formycon AG (FYB.DE) and MS Pharma have entered into an exclusive licensing and supply agreement for the commercialization of FYB206, Formycon's biosimilar candidate to Keytruda, in the Middle East and North Africa. The agreement includes an option for future technology transfer. Formycon will receive an upfront remuneration and will be eligible for further payments contingent on the achievement of certain milestones, which are expected to total up to the high single-digit million euro range. Formycon will also receive a significant share of the gross profits generated in the region.

"FYB206 is currently approaching the end of its clinical development phase, and we expect results for the primary endpoint in the first quarter of 2026", said Nicola Mikulcik, CBO of Formycon AG.

