Tocagen Aktie

Tocagen für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2P611 / ISIN: US34962G1094

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
26.06.2025 00:00:22

Forte Biosciences Prices $75 Mln Public Offering Of Common Stock And Pre-Funded Warrants

(RTTNews) - Forte Biosciences, Inc. (FBRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on autoimmune and related diseases, has priced a public offering of 5,630,450 shares of common stock at $12.00 per share.

Additionally, certain investors opted to purchase pre-funded warrants for up to 619,606 shares at $11.999 per warrant, reflecting the offering price minus the $0.001 exercise cost.

Gross proceeds are expected to total approximately $75 million before expenses.

The company also granted underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 937,508 shares at the public offering price, excluding discounts and commissions. All securities in the offering are being sold by Forte.

The offering is set to close around June 26, 2025, pending customary closing conditions. Proceeds will support working capital, clinical and preclinical development of Forte's product candidate, and general corporate purposes.

Wednesday, FBRX closed at $10.59, down 25.26%, and currently trades unchanged in after-hours trading on the NasdaqCM.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Tocagen Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Tocagen Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

22.06.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 25
22.06.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 25: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
21.06.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
21.06.25 KW 25: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
20.06.25 KW 25: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Waffenstillstand hält offenbar zunächst: ATX und DAX schließen tiefer -- Wall Street schlussendlich gespalten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus
Der heimische Markt notierte zur Wochenmitte etwas tiefer. Der deutsche Leitindex gab nach. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Mittwoch uneins. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Mittwoch nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen