Forte Biosciences Prices $75 Mln Public Offering Of Common Stock And Pre-Funded Warrants

(RTTNews) - Forte Biosciences, Inc. (FBRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on autoimmune and related diseases, has priced a public offering of 5,630,450 shares of common stock at $12.00 per share.

Additionally, certain investors opted to purchase pre-funded warrants for up to 619,606 shares at $11.999 per warrant, reflecting the offering price minus the $0.001 exercise cost.

Gross proceeds are expected to total approximately $75 million before expenses.

The company also granted underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 937,508 shares at the public offering price, excluding discounts and commissions. All securities in the offering are being sold by Forte.

The offering is set to close around June 26, 2025, pending customary closing conditions. Proceeds will support working capital, clinical and preclinical development of Forte's product candidate, and general corporate purposes.

Wednesday, FBRX closed at $10.59, down 25.26%, and currently trades unchanged in after-hours trading on the NasdaqCM.