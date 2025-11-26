ELEMENT Aktie

ELEMENT für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: RU000A102093

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
26.11.2025 12:53:00

Fortescue ends bitter green iron battle with Element Zero

Australia’s Fortescue (ASX: FMG) has agreed to settle its high-stakes lawsuit accusing former executives of stealing company data to build their green iron start-up Element Zero.The iron ore miner had claimed that former chief scientist Bart Kolodziejczyk and former technology development lead Bjorn Winther-Jensen used green iron technology they helped develop while at Fortescue to form Element Zero. Company lawyers argued the work was tied to Fortescue’s broader push for hydrogen-based solutions in its pursuit of what it called the green ore holy grail. Element Zero chief executive Michael Masterman, also a former Fortescue employee, was named in the case.The spat intensified as Fortescue used private investigators who produced surveillance reports that included photographs of children and private homes, details taken from rifled mail and tracking of family members. The company also won court approval for raids on the homes and offices of Element Zero principals, leading to the seizure of about 9 million documents.Fortescue hit a major setback last month when Federal Court Justice Brigitte Markovic rejected its push to access all of Element Zero’s work, something the miner’s own counsel had argued in September was needed to run the case.“We are delighted to put this episode behind us,” Masterman said in a statement. “We can now focus all of our deep and capable technical resources on rapidly advancing our iron-ore-to-iron technology and developing our manufacturing sites in the Pilbara heartland of Port Hedland and in the US.” Element Zero said each side would cover its own expenses.The start-up’s $10 million in funding has been heavily depleted by its legal defence, leaving the start-up in need of far more capital to prove commercial viability and build its planned manufacturing sites. The outcome raises the question of whether Fortescue would have been better off taking a stake in the venture instead of dragging its former executives through court.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ELEMENT Public Joint Stock Company Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu ELEMENT Public Joint Stock Company Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

ZERO CO LTD 3 195,00 0,47% ZERO CO LTD

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09:06 NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: Auf diese 10 US-Aktien setzt die Zurich Insurance Group im dritten Quartal 2025
26.11.25 Icahns Depot: Diese Aktien standen im 3. Quartal im Fokus
24.11.25 Bridgewaters Depot-Umbau im dritten Quartal: Diese Aktien rückten neben Microsoft, NVIDIA & Co. in den Fokus
23.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 47
23.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 47: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wegen "Thanksgiving" heute keine US-Impulse: ATX nach Rekordhoch tiefer -- DAX behauptet sich -- Asiens Börsen höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag schwächer. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt zeigt sich unterdessen eine moderate Fortsetzung der Erholungsbewegung. In Fernost dominieren die Käufer das Bild.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen