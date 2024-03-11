11.03.2024 12:00:37

Fortrea Posts Loss In Q4; To Divest Endpoint Clinical And Patient Access Businesses

(RTTNews) - Fortrea (FTRE) posted a fourth quarter GAAP net loss of $36.0 million and loss per share of $0.41 compared to net income of $33.4 million and earnings per share of $0.38, prior year. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.24, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted EBITDA was $67.2 million, compared to $109.8 million, prior year.

Revenue was $775.4 million, compared to $761.7 million, a year ago. Analysts on average had estimated $776.06 million in revenue.

Separately, Fortrea said it has signed a definitive agreement to divest assets relating to Enabling Services segment, namely Endpoint Clinical and Fortrea Patient Access businesses, to Arsenal Capital Partners. The purchase price is $345 million.

For 2024, the company targets revenues in the range of $3.14 billion to $3.21 billion and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $280 million to $320 million, excluding the impact of the planned transaction.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Fortrea Holdings Inc Registered Shs When Issued 34,00 1,19% Fortrea Holdings Inc Registered Shs When Issued

