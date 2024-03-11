|
11.03.2024 12:00:37
Fortrea Posts Loss In Q4; To Divest Endpoint Clinical And Patient Access Businesses
(RTTNews) - Fortrea (FTRE) posted a fourth quarter GAAP net loss of $36.0 million and loss per share of $0.41 compared to net income of $33.4 million and earnings per share of $0.38, prior year. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.24, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted EBITDA was $67.2 million, compared to $109.8 million, prior year.
Revenue was $775.4 million, compared to $761.7 million, a year ago. Analysts on average had estimated $776.06 million in revenue.
Separately, Fortrea said it has signed a definitive agreement to divest assets relating to Enabling Services segment, namely Endpoint Clinical and Fortrea Patient Access businesses, to Arsenal Capital Partners. The purchase price is $345 million.
For 2024, the company targets revenues in the range of $3.14 billion to $3.21 billion and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $280 million to $320 million, excluding the impact of the planned transaction.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Fortrea Holdings Inc Registered Shs When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Fortrea Holdings Inc Registered Shs When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Fortrea Holdings Inc Registered Shs When Issued
|34,00
|1,19%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGewinnmitnahmen nach starker Vorwoche: Dow schließt leicht im Plus -- ATX und DAX beenden Handel leichter -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es zum Wochenstart abwärts. Der DAX gab nach. An der Wall Street ging es leicht aufwärts. Die größten Börsen in Asien schlugen am Montag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.