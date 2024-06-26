26.06.2024 16:13:00

Fortune Minerals Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) ("Fortune” or the "Company”) (www.fortuneminerals.com) reports that the nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 25, 2024 (the "Meeting”) were elected as directors of Fortune. Detailed results of the vote based on proxies received are set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Robin E. Goad

131,382,847

99.39%

806,875

0.61%

Glen Koropchuk

128,779,281

97.42%

3,410,441

2.58%

John McVey

131,412,995

99.41%

776,727

0.59%

Mahendra Naik

130,713,090

98.88%

1,476,632

1.12%

David Ramsay

129,852,490

98.23%

2,337,232

1.77%

Edward Yurkowski

131,309,561

99.33%

880,161

0.67%

Shareholders also approved the appointment of McGovern Hurley LLP as the auditor of Fortune.

About Fortune Minerals:

Fortune is a Canadian mining company focused on developing the NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper critical minerals project in the NWT and Alberta. Fortune also owns the satellite Sue-Dianne copper-silver-gold deposit located 25 km north of the NICO Deposit and is a potential future source of incremental mill feed to extend the life of the NICO mill and concentrator.

Follow Fortune Minerals:

Click here to subscribe to Fortune’s email list.

Click here to follow Fortune on LinkedIn.

@FortuneMineral on Twitter.

