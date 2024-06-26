|
Fortune Minerals Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) ("Fortune” or the "Company”) (www.fortuneminerals.com) reports that the nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 25, 2024 (the "Meeting”) were elected as directors of Fortune. Detailed results of the vote based on proxies received are set out below:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
Robin E. Goad
|
131,382,847
|
99.39%
|
806,875
|
0.61%
|
Glen Koropchuk
|
128,779,281
|
97.42%
|
3,410,441
|
2.58%
|
John McVey
|
131,412,995
|
99.41%
|
776,727
|
0.59%
|
Mahendra Naik
|
130,713,090
|
98.88%
|
1,476,632
|
1.12%
|
David Ramsay
|
129,852,490
|
98.23%
|
2,337,232
|
1.77%
|
Edward Yurkowski
|
131,309,561
|
99.33%
|
880,161
|
0.67%
Shareholders also approved the appointment of McGovern Hurley LLP as the auditor of Fortune.
About Fortune Minerals:
Fortune is a Canadian mining company focused on developing the NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper critical minerals project in the NWT and Alberta. Fortune also owns the satellite Sue-Dianne copper-silver-gold deposit located 25 km north of the NICO Deposit and is a potential future source of incremental mill feed to extend the life of the NICO mill and concentrator.
