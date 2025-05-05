Forvia Aktie

Forvia für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 867025 / ISIN: FR0000121147

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
05.05.2025 17:30:00

FORVIA: Share Buyback Transaction Statement from 28 April to 2 May 2025

Nanterre, 5 May 2025

Share Buyback Transaction Statement

From 28 April to 2 May 2025
(article 241-4, I of the Règlement Général of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers and position-recommendation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers DOC-2017-04)

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer’s nameIssuer’s identifying codeTransaction dateIdentifying code of financial instrumentDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiresMarket (MIC code)
FORVIA969500F0VMZLK2IULV8528/04/2025FR000012114715 000€6.97 XPAR
FORVIA969500F0VMZLK2IULV8529/04/2025FR000012114715 000€6.97XPAR
FORVIA969500F0VMZLK2IULV8530/04/2025FR000012114715 000€6.78XPAR
FORVIA969500F0VMZLK2IULV8502/05/2025FR000012114715 000€7.04XPAR

A detailed transaction-by-transaction presentation of this information is available on FORVIA's website at the following address:

https://investors.forvia.com/en/investors/regulated-information/securities-transactions

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Forviamehr Nachrichten