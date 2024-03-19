Four New Retailers Coming to 21 Fitzsimons and The Fremont on the Anschutz Medical Campus

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE: AIRC) ("AIR” or "AIR Communities”) is thrilled to announce the arrival of four new retailers at 21 Fitzsimons and The Fremont, two premier Apartment communities located at the heart of the Anschutz Medical Campus. These exciting additions will offer a diverse range of services, catering to the needs of residents, nearby workers, and the greater community.

Milieu Fermentation (mil-you) is a unique craft brewery specializing in small-batch, artisanal beers. With a passion for experimentation and a dedication to quality, Milieu Fermentation aims to provide a one-of-a-kind taproom experience. Patrons can look forward to a rotating selection of innovative beers and alternative fermented alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages that are carefully crafted to push the boundaries of traditional brewing.

Sable and Siren Hair Co. is a boutique, full-service hair salon owned and operated by 15-year industry veteran Jen Valentine. Sable and Siren Hair Co. will provide hair extension services, bridal styling, and more using Japanese and Australian hair care brands focused on hair health and sustainability.

Spinelli’s Market is a local deli known for award-winning sandwiches and Italian specialties. Run by two former restaurant industry pros, Spinelli’s will be the team’s third market in the Denver region, offering fresh produce, pantry staples, freshly made deli sandwiches, ready-to-heat entrees, and more.

WOW Scrubs is a specialty store offering high-quality medical scrubs and accessories. With a wide selection of stylish and functional scrubs, WOW Scrubs aims to meet the needs of the healthcare professionals working and living on the Anschutz Medical Campus and across the Denver-metro area.

"The Anschutz Medical Campus and Fitzsimons Innovation Community are important economic drivers for the City of Aurora and the State of Colorado. I’m thrilled to see these four new businesses opening in our great city,” said Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman and chairman of the Fitzsimons Innovation Community. "I look forward to their success, and I thank AIR Communities for their efforts to enhance the retail offerings in Aurora.”

"Building community is a core value at AIR, and we are excited to welcome Milieu Fermentation, Sable and Siren Hair Co., Spinelli’s, and WOW Scrubs to 21 Fitzsimons and The Fremont,” said Tyson Kuhlhoff, Director of Operations at AIR Communities. "These new retailers will not only enhance the living experience for our residents, but also contribute to the vibrant community on the Anschutz Medical Campus.”

Sable and Siren and WOW Scrubs are opening in March 2024, and Spinelli’s and Milieu Fermentation will be ready for business later this Spring.

These exciting additions join a lineup of established businesses in the area, including Cedar Creek Pub, a popular restaurant featuring local ingredients, Lost Coffee, known for quality beverages and a friendly atmosphere, and CVS Specialty, providing convenient access to essential pharmacy goods.

About AIR Communities

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT”). AIR’s portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management. The AIR Edge is a durable operating advantage in driving organic growth, as well as making possible the opportunity for excess returns for properties new to AIR’s platform. For additional information, please visit aircommunities.com.

