|
02.11.2023 12:35:22
Fox Corporation Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Fox Corporation (FOX) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $407 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $605 million, or $1.10 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, Fox Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $537 million or $1.09 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.6% to $3.21 billion from $3.19 billion last year.
Fox Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $407 Mln. vs. $605 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.82 vs. $1.10 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.03 -Revenue (Q1): $3.21 Bln vs. $3.19 Bln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Fox Corp Bmehr Nachrichten
|
01.11.23
|Ausblick: Fox stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
27.10.23
|S&P 500-Papier Fox-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Fox von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
20.10.23
|S&P 500-Titel Fox-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Fox-Investition von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
18.10.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Fox informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
05.10.23
|Fox searches for link between George Soros and Smartmatic (Financial Times)
|
29.09.23
|S&P 500-Papier Fox-Aktie: So viel hätte eine frühe Investition in Fox abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
22.09.23
|S&P 500-Papier Fox-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem frühen Fox-Investment verloren (finanzen.at)
|
22.09.23
|FirstFT: Rupert Murdoch marks end of an era and hands over reins to son Lachlan (Financial Times)