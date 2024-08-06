|
06.08.2024 13:36:43
Fox Corporation Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Fox Corporation (FOX) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $319 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $375 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Fox Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $423 million or $0.90 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $3.092 billion from $3.032 billion last year.
Fox Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $319 Mln. vs. $375 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.68 vs. $0.74 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $3.092 Bln vs. $3.032 Bln last year.
