FOXO Technologies Formalizes License Deal With KR8.ai To Launch New Wellness Solutions App

(RTTNews) - FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO), a leader in the field of commercializing epigenetic biomarker technology, announced Monday it has formalized its collaboration with KR8.ai Inc. and secured the exclusive license to KR8's AI-based software to support the development and commercial launch of its new health and wellness offering - the VITHAR AI Health Coach.

As previously announced, the Company is in the process of launching its new subscription-based, direct-to-consumer product offering that is designed to provide personalized health and wellness recommendations.

It combines FOXO's machine learning models to analyze epigenetic biomarkers, the Company's expertise and algorithms correlating epigenetic analysis with health outcomes and published, peer-reviewed, clinical data and other verified, third-party health resources.

"By leveraging our epigenetic data, genetic insight and growing patent estate, with KR8's AI-driven analytic software and proprietary algorithms, we aim to provide the most robust direct-to-consumer health and wellness app in the industry," said Mark White, Interim CEO of FOXO.

FOXO added that the new app will simply require users to send a saliva or blood sample, and the technology will then combine this information with user health stats, as well as peer-reviewed clinical studies and other verified health resources to provide customized AI-driven health recommendations.