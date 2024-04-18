Franklin Covey Announces New Common Share Purchase Plan

On April 18, 2024, the Board of Directors of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC) (the Company) approved a new plan to purchase up to $50.0 million of its outstanding common stock. The previously existing common stock purchase plan was nearly depleted and was canceled. The new common share purchase plan is effective immediately and does not have an expiration date. The Company’s common shares may be repurchased from time to time in open market transactions at prevailing market prices or by other means in accordance with federal securities laws. The actual timing, number, and value of common shares purchased under this board-approved plan will be determined at the Company’s discretion and will depend on a number of factors, including, among others, general market and business conditions, the trading price of the Company’s common shares, and applicable legal requirements. The Company has no obligation to purchase any common shares under the authorization, and the purchase plan may be suspended, discontinued, or modified at any time for any reason.

