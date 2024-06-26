26.06.2024 22:05:00

Franklin Covey Reports Strong Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC), a leader in organizational performance improvement that creates, and on a subscription basis, distributes world-class content, training, processes, and tools that organizations and individuals use to achieve systemic changes in human behavior to transform their results, today announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2024, which ended on May 31, 2024.

Third Quarter Performance

The Company’s consolidated revenue for the quarter ended May 31, 2024 grew 3% to $73.4 million compared with $71.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. Revenue for the three quarters ended May 31, 2024 increased to $203.1 million compared with $202.6 million in the prior year. The Company’s financial performance for the third quarter included the following:

  • Enterprise Division revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 totaled $52.0 million compared with $53.2 million in fiscal 2023. Increased All Access Pass (AAP) revenues in the third quarter were offset by decreased legacy training program revenue and reduced international direct office and licensee revenues. AAP subscription revenue grew 4% compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2023 and AAP subscription plus subscription services revenue grew 3% compared with the prior year. During the first three quarters of fiscal 2024, AAP subscription revenue retention levels in the United States and Canada remained strong and were greater than 90%.
  • Education Division revenues grew 18% to $20.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 primarily due to increased classroom materials revenue, due in part to a new initiative with a state that began in the third quarter, and increased membership subscription revenues. Delivery of training and coaching days remained strong during the third quarter of fiscal 2024, as the Education Division delivered nearly 100 more training and coaching days than the prior year.
  • Total Company subscription and subscription services revenues reached $60.8 million, a 6% increase over the third quarter of fiscal 2023. For the rolling four quarters ended May 31, 2024, subscription and subscription service revenue reached $230.6 million, an $8.4 million, or 4%, increase over the rolling four quarters ended May 31, 2023.
  • Operating income for the quarter ended May 31, 2024 increased 27%, or $1.8 million, to $8.3 million compared with $6.6 million in fiscal 2023. Net income for the third quarter increased 25%, or $1.2 million, to $5.7 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, compared with $4.6 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, in the third quarter of fiscal 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 was a better-than-expected $13.9 million compared with $11.9 million in fiscal 2023. Adjusted EBITDA for the three quarters ended May 31, 2024 increased to $32.3 million compared with $31.6 million in fiscal 2023.
  • Consolidated deferred subscription revenue at May 31, 2024 increased 15% to $83.8 million compared with $72.7 million at May 31, 2023. Unbilled deferred subscription revenue at May 31, 2024, grew to $69.4 million compared with $68.2 million at May 31, 2023. At May 31, 2024, 55% of the Company’s AAP contracts are for at least two years, compared with 50% at May 31, 2023, and the percentage of contracted amounts represented by multi-year contracts increased to 60% from 57% at May 31, 2023.
  • Cash flows from operating activities for the first three quarters of fiscal 2024 increased 48% to $38.4 million compared with $25.9 million in the first three quarters of fiscal 2023. Free Cash Flow increased to $30.6 million in the first three quarters of fiscal 2024 from $15.6 million in the same period of fiscal 2023.
  • The Company purchased 188,373 shares of its common stock on the open market for $7.4 million during the quarter ended May 31, 2024. For the first three quarters of fiscal 2024, the Company has purchased approximately 649,000 shares of its common stock for $25.8 million.

Paul Walker, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased with our results in the third quarter, where revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and cash flows were all stronger than expected. We were further encouraged by the strengthening of several key indicators during the quarter and believe that these trends will lead to improved results in future periods. Our consolidated revenue for the quarter increased to $73.4 million, and our Adjusted EBITDA increased 17% to $13.9 million. Cash flows provided by operating activities and Free Cash Flow were strong through the end of the third quarter and we were able to return $7.4 million of this cash flow back to investors through purchases of our stock. The strength of our third quarter operating results was generally broad based across the Enterprise and Education Divisions and we continue to be pleased with the growth in our balances of billed and unbilled deferred subscription revenue. Combined with an improved subscription services booking pace, we believe the third quarter created a strong foundation for continued growth in our fourth quarter as we expect to achieve all-time highs in revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and Free Cash Flow in fiscal 2024.”

Walker added, "We believe there are 4 key factors which continue to drive the growth and value of our business that were again evident in the third quarter. The first of these drivers is the mission critical nature of the opportunities and challenges we help organizations and schools address and the strength and efficacy of our solutions in addressing these challenges. These factors are reflected in the continued resiliency of our business, despite an uncertain and difficult economic environment, as our clients recognize the value of our content and offerings. Second is the strength of our leading indicators of growth, which showed renewed momentum in the third quarter. These leading indicators include growth in deferred revenue, growth in unbilled deferred revenue, and growth in the amount of add-on services booked in the quarter. The third driver of growth and value is the strength of our subscription business model. Our business model is designed to achieve high levels of recurring revenue with strong gross margins and scalable levels of operating expenses that require very little working capital investment. The combination of these factors results in a high flow through of incremental revenue to Adjusted EBITDA and cash flows. The fourth value driver is the ability to invest our Free Cash Flow and excess cash into the business at a high rate of return, with the balance being returned to shareholders in the form of significant stock purchases. We believe these drivers will continue to create strength in our business and create value for our stakeholders during the remainder of fiscal 2024 and in future periods.”

Fiscal 2024 Guidance

Based on the Company’s third quarter results, combined with improved leading indicators and the Company’s current expectations regarding the fourth quarter, the Company looks forward to a strong finish to fiscal 2024. Despite the challenges the Company faced in the first half of fiscal 2024, the Company continues to expect that its Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2024, while showing a strong increase in the third quarter, will be at the low end of its previously announced guidance range of $54.5 million to $58.0 million in constant currency, which excludes the impact of approximately $0.5 million of negative foreign exchange. This represents 13% growth over the $48.1 million of Adjusted EBITDA achieved in fiscal 2023. The Company expects to achieve this growth despite an uncertain economic environment and while continuing to make additional growth investments. The Company is also confident in the strength of its subscription offerings, which have driven Franklin Covey’s growth across recent years, and which are expected to deliver in fiscal 2024 the highest levels of revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and Free Cash Flow since the sale of the Company’s consumer products division.

New Share Purchase Program

On April 18, 2024, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a new plan to purchase up to $50.0 million of its outstanding common stock. The previously existing common stock purchase plan was canceled, and the new common share purchase plan does not have an expiration date. The actual timing, number, and value of common shares purchased under the new board-approved plan will be determined at the Company’s discretion and will depend on a number of factors, including, among others, general market and business conditions, the trading price of common shares, and applicable legal requirements. The Company has no obligation to purchase any common shares under the authorization, and the purchase plan may be suspended, discontinued, or modified at any time for any reason. All shares purchased through May 31, 2024 were made under the previously existing purchase plan.

Earnings Conference Call

On Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern (3:00 p.m. Mountain) Franklin Covey will host a conference call to review its third quarter fiscal 2024 financial results. Interested persons may access a live audio webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ydczbpt5 or may participate via telephone by registering at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI4d35b960438748338e1607462bed1119. Once registered, participants will have the option of 1) dialing into the call from their phone (via a personalized PIN); or 2) clicking the "Call Me” option to receive an automated call directly to their phone. For either option, registration will be required to access the call. A replay of the conference call webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for at least 30 days.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including those statements related to the Company’s future results and profitability and other goals relating to the growth and operations of the Company. Forward-looking statements are based upon management’s current expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to: general macroeconomic conditions; renewals of subscription contracts; growth in and client demand for add-on services; the impact of deferred revenues on future financial results; impacts from geopolitical conflicts; market acceptance of new products or services, including new AAP portal upgrades and content launches; inflation; the ability to achieve sustainable growth in future periods; and other factors identified and discussed in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Many of these conditions are beyond the Company’s control or influence, any one of which may cause future results to differ materially from the Company’s current expectations, and there can be no assurance that the Company’s actual future performance will meet management’s expectations. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances subsequent to this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This earnings release includes the concepts of Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow, which are non-GAAP measures. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income excluding the impact of interest, income taxes, intangible asset amortization, depreciation, stock-based compensation expense, and certain other infrequently occurring items such as restructuring costs and impaired assets. Free Cash Flow is defined as GAAP calculated cash flows from operating activities less capitalized expenditures for purchases of property and equipment and curriculum development. The Company references these non-GAAP financial measures in its decision-making because they provide supplemental information that facilitates consistent internal comparisons to the historical operating performance of prior periods and the Company believes they provide investors with greater transparency to evaluate operational activities and financial results. Refer to the attached tables for the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure, Adjusted EBITDA, to consolidated net income, a related GAAP financial measure, and for the calculation of Free Cash Flow.

The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of the above forward-looking estimate of non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP measures because certain information needed to make a reasonable forward-looking estimate is difficult to obtain and dependent on future events which may be uncertain, or out of the Company’s control, including the amount of AAP contracts invoiced, the number of AAP contracts that are renewed, necessary costs to deliver the Company’s offerings, such as unanticipated curriculum development costs, and other potential variables. Accordingly, a reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort.

About Franklin Covey Co.

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC) is a global leadership company with directly owned and licensee partner offices providing professional services in over 160 countries and territories. The Company transforms organizations by partnering with its clients to build leaders, teams, and cultures that achieve breakthrough results through collective action, which leads to a more engaging work experience for their people. Available through the Franklin Covey All Access Pass, the Company’s best-in-class content and solutions, experts, technology, and metrics seamlessly integrate to ensure lasting behavioral change at scale. Solutions are available in multiple delivery modalities in more than 20 languages.

This approach to leadership and organizational change has been tested and refined by working with tens of thousands of teams and organizations over the past 30 years. Clients have included organizations in the Fortune 100, Fortune 500, and thousands of small- and mid-sized businesses, numerous governmental entities, and educational institutions. To learn more, visit www.franklincovey.com, and enjoy exclusive content from Franklin Covey’s social media channels at: LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

FRANKLIN COVEY CO.
Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
(in thousands, except per-share amounts, and unaudited)
 
 
Quarter Ended Three Quarters Ended
May 31, May 31, May 31, May 31,

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

 
Revenue

$

73,373

 

$

71,441

 

$

203,109

 

$

202,565

 

Cost of revenue

 

17,167

 

 

17,208

 

 

47,773

 

 

48,380

 

Gross profit

 

56,206

 

 

54,233

 

 

155,336

 

 

154,185

 

 
Selling, general, and administrative

 

45,110

 

 

45,641

 

 

130,088

 

 

131,991

 

Restructuring costs

 

701

 

 

-

 

 

3,008

 

 

-

 

Impaired asset

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

928

 

 

-

 

Depreciation

 

990

 

 

934

 

 

2,994

 

 

3,131

 

Amortization

 

1,062

 

 

1,086

 

 

3,204

 

 

3,270

 

Income from operations

 

8,343

 

 

6,572

 

 

15,114

 

 

15,793

 

Interest income (expense), net

 

21

 

 

8

 

 

(59

)

 

(369

)

Income before income taxes

 

8,364

 

 

6,580

 

 

15,055

 

 

15,424

 

Income tax provision

 

(2,643

)

 

(2,017

)

 

(3,609

)

 

(4,455

)

Net income

$

5,721

 

$

4,563

 

$

11,446

 

$

10,969

 

 
Net income per common share:
Basic

$

0.43

 

$

0.33

 

$

0.87

 

$

0.79

 

Diluted

 

0.43

 

 

0.32

 

 

0.85

 

 

0.76

 

 
Weighted average common shares:
Basic

 

13,160

 

 

13,621

 

 

13,222

 

 

13,799

 

Diluted

 

13,378

 

 

14,273

 

 

13,499

 

 

14,437

 

 
Other data:
Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$

13,924

 

$

11,899

 

$

32,340

 

$

31,558

 

(1)

The term Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, and certain other items) is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company believes is useful to investors in evaluating its results. For a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to a GAAP measure, refer to the Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA as shown below.

FRANKLIN COVEY CO.
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA
(in thousands and unaudited)
 
Quarter Ended Three Quarters Ended
May 31, May 31, May 31, May 31,

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA:
Net income

$

5,721

 

$

4,563

 

$

11,446

 

$

10,969

 

Adjustments:
Interest expense (income), net

 

(21

)

 

(8

)

 

59

 

 

369

 

Income tax provision

 

2,643

 

 

2,017

 

 

3,609

 

 

4,455

 

Amortization

 

1,062

 

 

1,086

 

 

3,204

 

 

3,270

 

Depreciation

 

990

 

 

934

 

 

2,994

 

 

3,131

 

Stock-based compensation

 

2,828

 

 

3,307

 

 

7,092

 

 

9,357

 

Restructuring costs

 

701

 

 

-

 

 

3,008

 

 

-

 

Impaired asset

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

928

 

 

-

 

Increase in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

7

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

13,924

 

$

11,899

 

$

32,340

 

$

31,558

 

 
Adjusted EBITDA margin

 

19.0

%

 

16.7

%

 

15.9

%

 

15.6

%

FRANKLIN COVEY CO.
Additional Financial Information
(in thousands and unaudited)
 
Quarter Ended Three Quarters Ended
May 31, May 31, May 31, May 31,

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

Revenue by Division/Segment:
Enterprise Division:
Direct offices

$

49,334

 

$

50,382

 

$

141,509

 

$

144,194

 

International licensees

 

2,701

 

 

2,835

 

 

8,826

 

 

9,048

 

 

52,035

 

 

53,217

 

 

150,335

 

 

153,242

 

Education Division

 

20,079

 

 

17,082

 

 

49,402

 

 

45,631

 

Corporate and other

 

1,259

 

 

1,142

 

 

3,372

 

 

3,692

 

Consolidated

$

73,373

 

$

71,441

 

$

203,109

 

$

202,565

 

 
Gross Profit by Division/Segment:
Enterprise Division:
Direct offices

$

40,172

 

$

40,425

 

$

115,186

 

$

116,199

 

International licensees

 

2,435

 

 

2,549

 

 

7,861

 

 

8,184

 

 

42,607

 

 

42,974

 

 

123,047

 

 

124,383

 

Education Division

 

13,179

 

 

10,929

 

 

31,157

 

 

28,497

 

Corporate and other

 

420

 

 

330

 

 

1,132

 

 

1,305

 

Consolidated

$

56,206

 

$

54,233

 

$

155,336

 

$

154,185

 

 
Adjusted EBITDA by Division/Segment:
Enterprise Division:
Direct offices

$

12,170

 

$

11,322

 

$

32,978

 

$

32,212

 

International licensees

 

1,334

 

 

1,415

 

 

4,571

 

 

4,787

 

 

13,504

 

 

12,737

 

 

37,549

 

 

36,999

 

Education Division

 

3,080

 

 

1,649

 

 

2,593

 

 

1,309

 

Corporate and other

 

(2,660

)

 

(2,487

)

 

(7,802

)

 

(6,750

)

Consolidated

$

13,924

 

$

11,899

 

$

32,340

 

$

31,558

 

FRANKLIN COVEY CO.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands and unaudited)
 
May 31, August 31,

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents

$

36,574

 

$

38,230

 

Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $3,111 and $3,790

 

60,424

 

 

81,935

 

Inventories

 

4,644

 

 

4,213

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

18,389

 

 

20,639

 

Total current assets

 

120,031

 

 

145,017

 

 
Property and equipment, net

 

8,631

 

 

10,039

 

Intangible assets, net

 

38,808

 

 

40,511

 

Goodwill

 

31,220

 

 

31,220

 

Deferred income tax assets

 

1,636

 

 

1,661

 

Other long-term assets

 

20,645

 

 

17,471

 

$

220,971

 

$

245,919

 

 
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Current portion of notes payable

$

2,085

 

$

5,835

 

Current portion of financing obligation

 

3,810

 

 

3,538

 

Accounts payable

 

6,185

 

 

6,501

 

Deferred subscription revenue

 

80,092

 

 

95,386

 

Customer deposits

 

22,204

 

 

12,137

 

Accrued liabilities

 

22,215

 

 

28,252

 

Total current liabilities

 

136,591

 

 

151,649

 

 
Notes payable, less current portion

 

761

 

 

1,535

 

Financing obligation, less current portion

 

1,533

 

 

4,424

 

Other liabilities

 

8,076

 

 

7,617

 

Deferred income tax liabilities

 

1,847

 

 

2,040

 

Total liabilities

 

148,808

 

 

167,265

 

 
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock

 

1,353

 

 

1,353

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

228,612

 

 

232,373

 

Retained earnings

 

111,248

 

 

99,802

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(1,250

)

 

(987

)

Treasury stock at cost, 13,969 and 13,974 shares

 

(267,800

)

 

(253,887

)

Total shareholders' equity

 

72,163

 

 

78,654

 

$

220,971

 

$

245,919

 

FRANKLIN COVEY CO.
Condensed Consolidated Free Cash Flow
(in thousands and unaudited)
 
Three Quarters Ended
May 31, May 31,

2024

2023

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income $

11,446

 

$

10,969

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization

6,198

 

6,401

 

Amortization of capitalized curriculum costs

2,340

 

2,385

 

Impairment of asset

928

 

-

 

Stock-based compensation

7,092

 

9,357

 

Deferred income taxes

(169

)

2,399

 

Change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities

-

 

7

 

Amortization of right-of-use operating lease assets

596

 

633

 

Changes in working capital

9,954

 

(6,204

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

38,385

 

25,947

 

 
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchases of property and equipment

(2,618

)

(3,545

)

Curriculum development costs

(5,195

)

(6,841

)

Net cash used for investing activities

(7,813

)

(10,386

)

 
Free Cash Flow $

30,572

 

$

15,561

 

 

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Franklin Covey CoShsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Franklin Covey CoShsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Franklin Covey CoShs 37,88 8,45% Franklin Covey CoShs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Weiterhin keine Richtungsentscheidung: ATX stabil -- DAX etwas höher -- Wall Street im Plus-- Asiens Märkte letztlich mit deutlichen Abgaben
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Donnerstag wenig bewegt, der DAX hingegen etwas höher. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Donnerstag etwas fester. Die Börsen in Fernost schlossen am Donnerstag hingegen auf rotem Terrain.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen