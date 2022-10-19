Franklin Covey to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Year-End Results

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC), a leader in organizational performance improvement, announced today that the conference call to review the Company’s fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 year-end financial results will take place on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. ET (3:00 p.m. MT). The Company’s financial results are expected to be released after the close of the market on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

Interested persons can participate by dialing 866-374-5140 (International participants may dial (404) 400-0571), PIN: 12215530#. Alternatively, a webcast will be accessible at the following website https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9vwpiwt6.

A replay of the webcast will be available starting Wednesday, November 2, 2022 (7:30 p.m. ET) through Wednesday, November 16, 2022, on the Investor Relations area of the Company’s website.

About Franklin Covey Co.

FranklinCovey (NYSE: FC) is the most trusted leadership company in the world with operations in over 160 countries. We transform organizations by partnering with our clients to build leaders, teams, and cultures that get breakthrough results through collective action, which leads to a more engaging work experience for their people. Available through the FranklinCovey All Access Pass®, our best-in-class content and solutions, experts, technology, and metrics seamlessly integrate together to ensure lasting behavior change at scale. This approach to leadership and organizational change has been tested and refined by working with tens of thousands of teams and organizations over the past 30 years.

