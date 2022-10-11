FranklinCovey and HarperCollins Leadership Release Master Mentors: 30 Transformative Insights From Our Greatest Minds, Volume 2, From Bestselling Author Scott Jeffrey Miller

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC), the most trusted leadership company in the world and HarperCollins Leadership today announced the release of Master Mentors: 30 Transformative Insights From Our Greatest Minds, Volume 2, by Scott Jeffrey Miller, Wall Street Journal bestselling author and FranklinCovey's senior advisor on thought leadership.

Miller is the author and co-author of multiple best-selling leadership and management books including FranklinCovey’s Management Mess to Leadership Success: 30 Challenges to Become the Leader You Would Follow and Everyone Deserves a Great Manager: The 6 Critical Practices for Leading a Team.

The second book in the series, Master Mentors Volume 2, adds 30 new Transformative Insights from major celebrities, business luminaries, bestselling authors, and other brilliant minds, gleaned from interviews conducted on FranklinCovey's On Leadership with Scott Miller, the world's largest and fastest-growing weekly leadership podcast, now with nearly 250 episodes.

The book features concise, easy-to-read chapters perfect for anyone short on time, highly challenged, or facing a critical life or career decision. Miller highlights a key learning from each Master Mentor and provides readers with thought-provoking questions at the back of every chapter for further self-reflection. There are simple steps readers can take to implement the insights to become better leaders and help to take their personal and professional lives to the next level. Whether readers are in a formal leadership role or they’re individual contributors looking to be challenged, affirmed, informed, or inspired, the book guarantees they will experience a transformative shift in their personal mindset, life skillset and toolset in some way. Master Mentors Volume 2:

- Challenges readers’ career mindsets so they can increase their professional impact

- Motivates them to live in alignment with the beliefs they find most effective

- Validates where they’re on the right path

Miller said, "I’m very proud of this volume and the Master Mentors that are featured. Each of these remarkable mentors appeared as a guest on FranklinCovey’s On Leadership with Scott Miller podcast and shared an insight I found to be ‘transformational.’ I’m so grateful to these 30 leaders from around the world for their collaboration. Thanks to them, this volume includes some very extraordinary, life-changing stories and Transformational Insights. And as you explore them further, you’ll have the opportunity to be ‘informally mentored’ by some of the very best.”

Some of the Master Mentors Miller selected for Volume 2, include:

- Chester Elton, an author of numerous bestselling books and expert on building organizational cultures where people feel rewarded. His newest book Anxiety at Work gives permission for everyone to talk about and address a huge issue: recognizing and treating mental health challenges. (Episode 153)

- Erica Dhawan, Ivy league-educated and real world trained, Erika has become the world’s go-to-expert to all things related to communicating in a digital world and maximizing trust in a hybrid work environment. (Episode 180)

- Zafar Masud, a relatable business leader from Pakistan until the commercial plane he was in crashed, killing everyone on board except him and one other. He teaches readers to find their purpose and contribution. (Episode 144)

- Bobby Herrera, entrepreneur and author of The Gift of Struggle. Miller dares readers to make it through this chapter without tearing or choking up and committing to make others feel seen. (Episode 133)

- Sean Covey, an author whose books have sold over 10 million copies, who reminds readers of the subtle but profound differences between self-worth, self-esteem, and self-confidence. (Episode 103)

- Tiffany Aliche, the renowned financial expert and author of Get Good with Money. Surprise . . . this Master Mentor teaches readers insights far more valuable than how to improve their credit score, such as how to build and sustain an enduring brand. (Episode 162)

- Turia Pitt, someone living a normal life, until she wasn’t. Burned in a horrific fire in Australia, Turia teaches readers the life-altering humility associated with being willing to ask for and accept help. (Episode 162)

- Patrick Bet-David, the author of Your Next Five Moves, is Persian by birth and Californian by luck. Patrick’s Transformational Insight has the power not only to change readers’ current mindset, but their entire professional trajectory. (Episode 136)

- Ed Mylett, Miller’s favorite interview in nearly 250 episodes. Readers will laugh, cry, and never forget reading this chapter and Ed’s hilariously relatable story about headlights and the power of Velcro. He teaches readers that vulnerability is, in fact, a leadership competency. The ability to not only recognize and talk about your challenges but teach others through those challenges is a selfless gift all leaders and mentors provide to their teams. (Episode 101)

Master Mentors Volume 3 will follow in the fall of 2023 and will feature Master Mentors, such as Emmanuel Acho, James Clear, Adam Grant, Mel Robbins, Robin Sharma, Arianna Huffington and others.

Miller said, "Sometimes the most impactful mentors in our lives are at arm’s length, like those in this book. An author whose book we absorb, a podcaster whose episodes we devour, a radio host, a keynote speaker, a historical figure, or someone in the public eye. We admire them, draw upon their wisdom, and model our lives after them. With this book, you’re invited to participate in your own mentorship by deeply exploring a Transformational Insight from each Master Mentor. If it resonates with you, it may have a powerful effect on you, get you unstuck, shift your paradigm, or inspire you to take on that next thing in your life. Follow this pattern and you’ll make amazing things happen in your professional and personal life.”

About the Author

Scott Jeffrey Miller, a highly sought-after speaker, author, and podcast host, is currently FranklinCovey’s senior advisor on thought leadership, leading the strategy, development, and publication of the firm’s bestselling books on leadership. Prior to this role, Scott was a 25-year FranklinCovey associate, serving as the Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President. He hosts FranklinCovey’s On Leadership with Scott Miller, the world’s largest and fastest-growing weekly leadership podcast. Miller and his wife live in Salt Lake City, Utah, with their three sons.

TITLE: MASTER MENTORS: 30 Transformative Insights From Our Greatest Minds Volume 2

AUTHOR: Scott Jeffrey Miller

IMPRINT: HarperCollins Leadership

PUB DATE: October 4, 2022

ISBN: 978-1400238903 • $19.99 • 256 pages • 5.47 x 8.39

