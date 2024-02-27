FranklinCovey Launches New State of the Art Sales Training Solution, Helping Clients Succeed: Strikingly Different Selling

FranklinCovey (NYSE: FC), one of the largest and most trusted leadership companies in the world, announced today the launch of a new state of the art sales training solution, Helping Clients Succeed®: Strikingly Different Selling.

"In its development, FranklinCovey made a significant investment in pioneering this revolutionary sales development process, infused with cutting edge technology that’s poised to redefine industry standards," Paul Walker, FranklinCovey CEO said. "We conducted experiential research with sales professionals over six years and found that nearly every challenge and complex issue sales teams are facing today can be solved by applying the principles, practices and processes found in its four modules.”

"In our research with customers, we received valuable feedback regarding their substantial investments in other sales training programs, reaching millions of dollars, to overcome challenges in acquiring essential skills for exponential sales growth,” said Mark Josie, FranklinCovey Senior Vice President, Business Outcomes. "Despite these significant investments, a noticeable ‘knowing-doing’ gap in their ROI emerged. Their sales teams weren’t effectively applying the acquired skills and behaviors from that training. Recognizing this, we developed a solution that has shown some of the highest adoption rates in the industry.”

FranklinCovey’s cutting edge approach integrates a sophisticated, flexible platform that enables participants to seamlessly learn within the natural flow of their work. The results are compelling, with documented metrics for every client highlighting an impressive adoption rate exceeding 70 percent.

Helping Clients Succeed: Strikingly Different Selling is available through the FranklinCovey All Access Pass®. Delivery over the robust FranklinCovey Impact Platform makes acquiring vital skills and competencies more accessible, actionable, measurable, and lasting. The solution engages leaders and their teams in training spaced over time through weekly learning and application. Each track includes multiple learning modalities, reinforcement microlearning, and powerful sales tools built within the flow of work.

Every day, salespeople are competing in their industry for the same customers, and there’s only one winner for each sales opportunity. The solution helps leaders and teams go from being one of the crowd to consistently standing out as the superior choice. They learn to differentiate themselves based on what matters most to the customer – helping them succeed. This customer-centric approach allows sales professionals to be seen as trusted advisors throughout the sales cycle, while consistently delivering predictable sales results.

Sales leaders and teams will be able to overcome the following challenges:

Sales results are unpredictable.

Salespeople are missing their numbers, and the ramp-up process for new salespeople is slow.

Previous sales training efforts haven’t yielded long-term results.

Sales leaders aren’t equipped to successfully lead their team.

The benefits of the solution include the ability to: achieve predictable sales results, improve sales performance, decrease ramp-up time for new hires, increase customer satisfaction, and build engaging and inspired sales leaders. It includes four six-week modules:

Helping Clients Succeed®: Strikingly Different Selling for Sales Leadership (Leaders): Inspire, coach, and develop team members to higher performance.

Conduct current state team assessment using the skill/will matrix.

Hold effective 1-on-1 coaching sessions.

Create a culture of coaching using best practice methods.

Learn how to turn sporadic performance into a system of consistent predictable results.

Helping Clients Succeed®: Engage Customers (Leaders and Teams): Be more relevant, distinct, and memorable than the competition.

Capture the customer’s attention and create a value proposition that aligns with their needs.

Create high-quality call plans that address the customer’s needs.

Define "Why Us” differentiators.

Prioritize and optimize accounts and opportunities.

Helping Clients Succeed®: Advance Decisions (Leaders and Teams): Lead customers through their buying journey with high-trust and credibility.

Move off the solution during customer interactions and strategically structure the conversations.

Identify buying signals and overcome objections.

Navigate the decision process to yield higher impact and few pushes.

Present compelling customer proposals.

Helping Clients Succeed®: Negotiate Win-Win (Leaders and Teams): Drive a win-win result, leading to higher margins and satisfied customers.

Effectively anchor during a customer negotiation

Create quality negotiation plans to yield win-win results.

Recognize and address customer pushbacks and objections.

Effectively exchange value and gain win-win agreements during customer negotiations.

Randy Illig, FranklinCovey Global Practice Leader, Sales Performance and Forbes contributor, said, "Your organization will be the only choice for your clients to select as you and your salesforce employ the principles and practices contained in our Helping Clients Succeed: Strikingly Different Selling sales solution. As you maintain a maniacal focus on selling and then servicing your clients in a way that helps them to not only meet but exceed their goals, you will become their close, trusted, long-term partner.”

