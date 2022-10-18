FranklinCovey Releases New FranklinCovey Impact Platform to Generate Behavior Change at Scale Across Organizations

FranklinCovey (NYSE: FC), the most trusted leadership company in the world, today announced the launch of the FranklinCovey Impact Platform™ to generate behavior change at scale across organizations. The FranklinCovey Impact Platform comes from FranklinCovey’s acquisition of Strive and allows clients to uniquely combine its content, facilitators, and coaches to deliver OnDemand and facilitated Impact Journeys and Microlearning.

Paul Walker, CEO, said, "To enhance our existing technology, in 2021 we acquired Strive, a leadership development platform trusted by top companies around the world. Together, we designed the Impact Platform, and after significant testing with hundreds of clients, we are now rolling it out to all our clients in the U.S. and Canada. Our strategy is to seamlessly combine our unique content, facilitators, coaches, and technology in one system to drive collective action in ways that lead to breakthrough results for our clients and this platform helps us meet that goal.”

The FranklinCovey Impact Platform guides employees through assessments to help them and their organization understand leadership strengths and areas for development. Users develop leadership and individual effectiveness skills and capabilities through self-paced OnDemand solutions and FranklinCovey-facilitated solutions. As they progress, users complete Application Challenges, translating the concepts they have learned into concrete actions, and receive automated reinforcement to ensure they make progress over time for lasting behavior change. Users can also progress through skill specific Microcourses and more than 1,500 Microlearning articles and videos. Finally, users can complete updated assessments to track progress individually and for their organization.

Will Houghteling, EVP of Product and Platforms and the former CEO of Strive, said, "Our Impact Platform brings to life decades of research on the science of learning and behavior change. This is not just another learning library. The Impact Platform uniquely combines content, coaching, community, and analytics to drive measurable impact at scale.”

Benefits of the FranklinCovey Impact Platform include:

Powerful Content with Flexible Approaches: The platform provides users easy, clear access to FranklinCovey’s trusted, impactful content across four core areas – leadership, individual effectiveness, building culture, and business results. The principle centered content shifts paradigms and mindsets before teaching skills – a hallmark of its ability to change behavior from the inside-out. The platform meets users where they are, allowing them to develop capabilities and skills through Live-Online, Live In-Person, OnDemand, and Microlearning.

Measurable Outcomes for Clients and Learners: The platform automatically tracks user engagement, enjoyment, and impact, providing clear data to those being developed and clients about both ROI and areas for future learning and development investment.

Easy to Operate, Easy to Consume: The platform was designed to support learning and development in the flow of work. The simple, powerful platform is easy for administrators to operate and for those being developed to follow. Content is found, assigned, and consumed with just a few clicks.

Change Behavior, Rather Than Just Check a Box: The platform is designed to provide deep and lasting behavior change. The easy-to-use technology motivates each user to complete intentional application and automatically reinforces lessons over time to ensure sustained skill development.

Ian LaBlanc, Manager, Global Learning & Development, OneStream Software said, "We are enjoying the Impact Platform because it allows our teams to approach development in a data-driven and personalized manner. Team members can assess their skills with the Impact Platform’s 360 Skills Assessment, analyze results, and engage in skill development opportunities, all in one integrated user experience.”

"We know that the best performing organizations develop exceptional leaders at all levels, instill habits of effectiveness in every individual, build an inclusive, high-trust culture, and use a common execution framework to pursue their most important goals,” said Walker. "Everything we do is designed to help our clients succeed in these key areas and the release of the FranklinCovey Impact Platform is yet another step we have taken to help our clients to achieve their extraordinary results.”

Availability

The FranklinCovey Impact Platform is only available as part of the FranklinCovey All Access Pass® – an industry-leading subscription that provides access to all of FranklinCovey’s content, including assessments, training courses, tools, and other resources. The Impact Platform is included at no additional cost. For information on becoming a passholder, please visit Contact Us on FranklinCovey.com or call 1-888-868-1776 for more information.

ABOUT FRANKLINCOVEY

FranklinCovey (NYSE: FC) is the most trusted leadership company in the world with operations in over 160 countries. We transform organizations by partnering with our clients to build leaders, teams, and cultures that get breakthrough results through collective action, which leads to a more engaging work experience for their people. Available through the FranklinCovey All Access Pass, our best-in-class content and solutions, experts, technology, and metrics seamlessly integrate together to ensure lasting behavior change at scale. This approach to leadership and organizational change has been tested and refined by working with tens of thousands of teams and organizations over the past 30 years. To learn more, visit www.franklincovey.com and enjoy exclusive content across FranklinCovey’s social media channels: LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005600/en/