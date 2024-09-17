FranklinCovey Wins 2024 Training Magazine Network Choice Award for Outstanding Training Products and Solutions in Leadership Development, for the Fourth Time

FranklinCovey (NYSE:FC), one of the largest and most trusted leadership companies in the world, announced today it has been selected as the winner of a 2024 Training Magazine Network Choice Award in the Leadership Development category for the fourth time. The award is bestowed as part of Training’s crowd-sourced vendor awards program, which recognizes outstanding training products and solutions.

"We’re so delighted by this recognition and express appreciation to Training and the members of its Training Magazine Network, many of whom are clients, who voted on our behalf,” said Paul Walker, FranklinCovey CEO. "Our leadership solutions are designed to help our clients mobilize the collective talent, behavior, and action of their people to solve their organization’s most challenging problems, achieve extraordinary results, and pursue their most promising opportunities. We’re thrilled these solutions are helpful to them in their work and are honored to be their trusted partner.”

Training Magazine Editor and Publisher Lorri Freifeld, said, "We congratulate FranklinCovey as a 2024 Training Magazine Network Choice Awards winner! Your best-in-class innovation and solutions continue to help the L&D industry effectively create, deliver, and measure crucial learning across industries and throughout the world.”

Training Magazine Network (TMN) is a free Training and Learning and Development (L&D) member community, giving members 24/7 access to free training tools, webinars, and other valuable resources. TMN has always been a highly engaged and vocal community, as evidenced by the chat conversations and peer learning happening before, during, and after TMN Webinars. To tap into this highly experienced community’s expertise and "share what works” with all of Training’s audiences each year, Training invites TMN’s 56,000-plus engaged member community to cast their votes for the vendor partners they find to provide the most effective tools and solutions for their work in six categories, which follow.

Authoring Tools

Custom Content/Program Development

Gamification

Leadership Development

Learning Portal/Learning Management System (LMS)

Measurement, Testing and Assessment

The voting was held online from March 1 to June 15, 2024, with 1,794 unique respondents casting some 12,048 votes for 566 companies. Participants could submit a survey ballot in as many of the six categories as applied to them. However, only one ballot per voter per category was permitted; multiple employees from the same company were permitted to vote. Winners were determined by combining the total votes received and an average weighted score based on effectiveness.

FranklinCovey’s unique approach to leadership development combines powerful content; expert consultants, facilitators, and coaches; and an innovative learning platform that supports, reinforces, and measures lasting behavior change. Through timeless principle-based frameworks, leaders see their potential to engage others, expand their impact, create collective action, and repeatedly deliver breakthrough results for their organizations.

Walker said, "When organizations partner with us, their people change behavior, both individually and collectively, in ways that have a dramatic impact. Lasting behavior change begins from the inside out. Who people are, and how they view the world impacts how they engage and lead others. Our content, based on timeless principles of human effectiveness, helps people change both their mindset and their behavior, transforming the way they work with their teams and improving the results they deliver.”

As leaders learn, adopt, and internalize these principles of individual effectiveness, they:

Build their character and competence.

Develop emotional resilience and agility.

See their purpose and connect it with key business goals.

Change their behavior in fundamental, lasting ways that positively impact everyone around them.

Through FranklinCovey All Access Pass®, clients access learning solutions that are based on more than 40 years of research and refinement to help leaders acquire key leadership capabilities in the following areas, and more:

Strategic Leadership Change Management Communication Skills Business Execution Inclusive Leadership Self-Management Build Trust Team Management Sales Training

The FranklinCovey All Access Pass® allows passholders to expand their reach, sustainably impact performance, and achieve breakthrough results. It provides access to a vast library of FranklinCovey content, including assessments, training courses, tools, and resources available Live In-Person, Live-Online, and OnDemand.

FranklinCovey’s powerful Impact Platform guides leaders and teams through powerful Impact Journeys, tracks learner progress, and sustains engagement to ensure lasting behavior change occurs. For more information on the FranklinCovey All Access Pass, FranklinCovey Impact Platform and FranklinCovey Mobile App, visit www.FranklinCovey.com, or call 888-868-1776.

About FranklinCovey

FranklinCovey (NYSE: FC) is one of the largest and most trusted leadership companies in the world, with directly owned and licensee partner offices providing professional services in more than 160 countries and territories. The Company transforms organizations by partnering with clients to build leaders, teams, and cultures that get breakthrough results through collective action, which leads to a more engaging work experience for their people. Available through the FranklinCovey All Access Pass, FranklinCovey’s best-in-class content, solutions, experts, technology, and metrics seamlessly integrate to ensure lasting behavior change at scale. Solutions are available in multiple delivery modalities in more than 25 languages.

This approach to leadership and organizational change has been tested and refined by working with tens of thousands of teams and organizations over the past 40 years. Clients have included organizations in the Fortune 100, Fortune 500, thousands of small and mid-sized businesses, numerous government entities, and educational institutions. To learn more, visit www.franklincovey.com and enjoy exclusive content across FranklinCovey’s social media channels at: LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240917769638/en/