Fraport: Frankfurt Airport's Passenger Traffic In September Rises

(RTTNews) - German airport operator Fraport Group (FRA.DE, 0O1R.L, FPRUF.PK) reported Friday higher passenger traffic at Frankfurt Airport or FRA in the month of September. Total passenger numbers at all airports actively managed by Fraport also edged up.

In the month, FRA welcomed more than 5.8 million passengers, a 1.2 percent increase from the same month last year. Domestic traffic grew 1.3 percent and European traffic improved 2.6 percent.

Meanwhile, intercontinental traffic was down 1.1 percent, mainly due to Middle East crisis, which led to a decline of 27.8 percent in this region.

The company reported continued dynamic growth to America and the Far East, with China recording 30.4 percent growth, Singapore 19.9 percent and India 11.7 percent increase. Fraport added that the current monthly figure still lags behind 12.9 percent from the 2019 passenger figures, prior to Covid-19 pandemic.

FRA's Cargo volume grew 3.5 percent in the month from last year to 169,478 tons. The number of flight movements rose 0.4 percent to 39,802 take-offs and landings. The total maximum take-off weight increased 0.4 percent to around 2.5 million tons.

Total passenger numbers at all airports actively managed by Fraport in September edged up 0.7 percent year-on-year to about 19.4 million passengers, with growth in most airports in the international portfolio.

Slovenia's Ljubljana Airport registered a 11.0 percent growth, while the two Brazilian airports of Fortaleza and Porto Alegre experienced significant declines, with combined figures falling by 44.1 percent. The drop was mainly due to the suspension of flight operations at POA since May 3 as a result of the heavy flooding in the Port Alegre region.

Cumulative traffic over the first nine months of the year increased 4.9 percent.