05.02.2024 16:08:32
Fresenius Medical Nominates Six Employee Representatives To Supervisory Board
(RTTNews) - Fresenius Medical Care (FME), a provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases, has nominated six employee representatives as members of the company's Supervisory Board.
Effective January 26, the competent court approved the company's application for the judicial appointment of the six employee representatives.
The judicial appointment will remain effective until completion of the election of employee representatives by the FME workforce located in Germany.
With the appointment of the six employee representatives, the Supervisory Board now has full and equal representation. The Board comprises six women and six men and is well above the statutory minimum gender quota for the Supervisory Board of 30 percent each.
Following the appointment, Fresenius Medical Care is preparing the election of the employee representatives to the Supervisory Board, following legal requirements. The election is expected to be completed in the second half of 2024.
