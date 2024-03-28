Fresh Del Monte Named One of America’s Most Trusted Companies by Newsweek for the Third Consecutive Year

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE: FDP), one of the world’s leading vertically integrated producers, distributors, and marketers of fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, has been named one of America’s Most Trusted Companies of 2024 by Newsweek for the third consecutive year. The company ranked No. 8 in the Food & Beverage category for consumer, investor, and employee trust, up from Nos. 13 and 14 in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, the prestigious award recognizes the Most Trustworthy Companies in America in 23 industries, according to U.S. residents’ evaluations.

"America's Most Trusted Companies 2024” were identified in an independent survey based on a sample of approximately 25,000 U.S. residents who rated companies they know based on four viewpoints: general, customer, investor, and employee. Newsweek looked at a pool of 3,400 U.S.-based companies (1,900 publicly held and 1,500 privately held) with revenues over $500 million.

"This award shows the dedication and hard work of our global team members and their commitment to the company, our customers, consumers, and investors,” said Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Fresh Del Monte. "I extend my heartfelt gratitude to every one of our team members for their invaluable contributions, passion, and hard work. Building a trustworthy company is an extraordinary team effort, and I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together."

For more than 135 years, Fresh Del Monte has focused on growing and distributing high-quality and nutritious products, operating sustainably, and maintaining food safety at all levels. Recently, the company won the 2023 Food Safety and Quality Award, which recognizes a company that has several innovative initiatives in the realm of food safety, including technological innovation, sustainability and traceability, and quality assurance and process improvements.

Innovation is at the core of the company. Fresh Del Monte prioritizes listening to its customers and consumers to create value-added products — the company prides itself on producing and distributing nutritious, healthy products that delight consumers, sustainably. As a global leader in pineapple innovation, Fresh Del Monte recently debuted two new pineapples, Rubyglow® pineapple, a red-shelled pineapple, and Precious Honeyglow® pineapple, a personal-sized pineapple.

Fresh Del Monte continues to remain committed to sustainability. In 2023, the company partnered with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) to improve its regenerative agriculture practices. Fresh Del Monte also won a 2023 SEAL Business Sustainability Award for its reduction of greenhouse gas emissions across its agricultural value chain. And the company introduced Reusable Plastic Containers (RPCs) for bananas, a groundbreaking invention that aims to transform industry standards for the leading fruit in fresh produce, while significantly reducing food waste, carbon emissions, and operational costs.

ABOUT FRESH DEL MONTE

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is one of the world’s leading vertically integrated producers, marketers, and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, as well as a leading producer and distributor of prepared food in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. markets its products worldwide under the DEL MONTE® brand (under license from Del Monte Foods, Inc.), a symbol of product innovation, quality, freshness, and reliability for over 135 years. The company also markets its products under the MANN™ brand and other related trademarks. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Del Monte Foods, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited, Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is the first global marketer of fruits and vegetables to commit to the "Science Based Targets” initiative. In 2022, 2023, and 2024, Fresh Del Monte Produce was ranked as one of "America’s Most Trusted Companies” by Newsweek based on an independent survey rating companies on three different touchpoints, including customer trust, investor trust, and employee trust. The company was also named a Humankind 100 Company for two consecutive years by Humankind Investments, which recognizes companies that substantially impact areas such as access to food and clean water, healthcare, and digital services. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is traded on the NYSE under the symbol FDP.

