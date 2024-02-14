Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE: FDP), (the "Company”) today announced that it will issue a press release on its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2023 financial results prior to the market opening on Monday, February 26, 2024 and will host its quarterly conference call that day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results. Hosting the call for the Company will be Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Monica Vicente, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Claudia Pou, Vice President, Corporate Communications.

Institutional investors, analysts and other members of the financial community are invited to join the live call by dialing 1 (888) 330-2454 (Domestic/Toll Free) or 1 (240) 789-2714 (International) and entering Passcode: 1313437. The live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible in the Events & Presentations section on the Investor Relations page of the Fresh Del Monte website at https://investorrelations.freshdelmonte.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the live event has been concluded.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.

