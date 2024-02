Fresh Del Monte Produce Reverses To Q4 Loss, Sales Decline

(RTTNews) - Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) Monday reported a loss of $106.4 million or $2.22 per share for the fourth quarter, compared with a profit of $18.3 million or $0.38 per share in the same quarter a year ago, primarily due to decline in revenue.

Excluding special items, the company posted profit of $11.8 million or $0.25 per share, lower than $21.5 million or $0.45 per share last year.

Sales for the quarter slightly declined to $1.009 billion from $1.040 billion in the prior-year period, driven by lower sales of banana and other products and services segments.