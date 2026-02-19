:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
19.02.2026 16:53:00
Friday Could Be a Big Day for Markets
This Friday could see some significant movement in U.S. financial markets. That's because on Friday morning, Feb. 20, at 8:30 a.m. ET, the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) will publish the Fed's preferred measure of inflation, the Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index. It's a data point well worth monitoring, because the Federal Reserve will be watching it extremely closely. It could set the tone for monetary policy for the rest of 2026, and it could move markets.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
