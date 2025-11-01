Innovation Aktie
From Quartz to Silicon: SiTime’s Role in the Next Phase of Semiconductor Innovation
Image source: Getty ImagesSCALAR GAUGE MANAGEMENT, LLC disclosed a new position in SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM), acquiring 27,000 shares during the third quarter of 2025, an estimated $8.14 million trade based on the average price for the third quarter, according to an October 31, 2025, SEC filing.According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated October 31, 2025, SCALAR GAUGE MANAGEMENT, LLC established a new stake in SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM) during the third quarter. The fund acquired 27,000 shares, representing an estimated $8.14 million investment as of September 30, 2025. This new position comprises 4.14% of the fund’s $196.51 million in reportable U.S. equity assets.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
