FS Bancorp Hikes Dividend; Board Authorizes Addl $5.0 Mln Share Repurchase

(RTTNews) - FS Bancorp Inc. (FSBW), the holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington, announced that its board authorized an increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.27 per quarter from $0.26 per quarter, a 3.8% increase.

The cash dividend will be paid on August 21, 2024 to shareholders of record as of August 7, 2024.

Additionally, the company's Board has approved a further repurchase of up to $5.0 million in shares of its outstanding common stock through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions, or shares withheld upon equity award exercises, to be conducted over a 12-month period ending on July 31, 2025.