FSD Pharma Appoints Former Ontario Minister of Health Doctor Eric Hoskins to Board of Directors

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HUGE) (CSE: HUGE) (FRA: 0K9A) ("FSD Pharma” or the "Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative, inflammatory and metabolic disorders, announces the appointment of Dr. Eric Hoskins to the Company’s Board of Directors. Effective at the same time was the resignation of Donal Carroll from the Board of Directors.

Dr. Hoskins is a medical doctor specialized in public health and presently a Partner at Maverix Private Equity in Toronto. From 2014 to 2018, he was Ontario’s Minister of Health and Long-Term Care. Throughout an esteemed career that has spanned nearly four decades in the healthcare sector, Dr. Hoskins has built a reputation of expertise in public health, public policy, economic development, and international trade. Dr. Hoskins recently served as the Chair of the Federal Advisory Council on the Implementation of National Pharmacare. He previously served as co-founder and president of War Child Canada and was awarded the Order of Canada in 2007 for his humanitarian work. During Dr. Hoskins’ nearly 10 years as a member of provincial parliament in Ontario, he held several cabinet positions including Minister of Health and Long-Term Care; Economic Development, Trade and Employment; Children and Youth Services; as well as Citizenship and Immigration. As a tireless health advocate, Dr. Hoskins also has many years’ experience creating and delivering health programs in Africa and the Middle East.

"I have dedicated my life to promoting health and well-being for all people with the hope that my efforts positively impact people’s lives around the world,” said Dr. Hoskins. "I was immediately attracted to the initiatives of FSD Pharma to take innovative and clinically relevant approaches to tackle multiple diseases and disorders in need of medical advance and breakthroughs. The science is extremely compelling and it is something that I am honored to now be a part of to assist in the realization of their vision to help millions of people in need.”

"Dr. Hoskins’ Curriculum Vitae speaks for itself as to his impressive career and the plethora of knowledge and experience that he brings to our company,” commented Zeeshan Saeed, President and Executive Co-Chairman at FSD Pharma. "He has consistently played a key role in shaping healthcare and economic policy and has proven his value as an influential member of government and international organizations across a broad spectrum of critical topics for decades. We are at a tipping point for our company with our drug and product development pipeline and Dr. Hoskins’ oversight will prove invaluable in our success.”

Dr. Hoskins’ list of achievements and accolades is unparalleled. Amongst other things, he was the recipient of the United Nations Association in Canada's Lester B. Pearson Peace Medal, awarded the Meritorious Service Cross by the Governor General of Canada, presented with the Ministry of Citizenship and Immigration Citation for Citizenship, and recognized as a member of Canada's Top 40 Under 40.

FSD has agreed to issue common share purchase warrants to purchase 625,000 shares of the Company. The warrants will expire 24 months after the vesting criteria has been met with an exercise price ranging from $1.50 CAD to $3.00 CAD.

About FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma Inc. is a biotechnology company with three drug candidates in different stages of development. FSD BioSciences, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, is focused on pharmaceutical research and development of its lead compound, FSD201, a proprietary ultra-micronized PEA formulation, for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. Lucid Psychss Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, is focused on the research and development of its lead compounds, Lucid-Psych and Lucid-MS. Lucid-Psych is a molecular compound identified for the potential treatment of mental health disorders, and expanding this category, the Company is investigating other products addressing acute medical needs due to the abuse of drugs such as alcohol. Lucid-MS is a molecular compound identified for the potential treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

Forward Looking Information

