FTI Revises Annual Outlook Below View, Pre-Market Stock Down

(RTTNews) - FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN), a business consultancy, on Thursday revised down its annual earnings guidance, below analysts' estimates.

For the full year, the company now expects earnings per share of $7.90 to $8.35, compared with the prior guidance of $8.10 and $8.60 per share.

FTI Consulting now projects annual revenue of $3.700 billion to $3.750 billion against the earlier range of $3.700 billion and $3.790 billion.

On average, three-analysts polled by Thomson Reuters forecast the firm to post income per share of $8.53, on revenue of $3.76 billion, for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. FCN was trading down by 5.19 percent at $217.59 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.