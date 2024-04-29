FTLife Pre-Announces Name Change to Chow Tai Fook Life Insurance Company Limited



EQS Newswire / 29/04/2024 / 11:30 CET/CEST

Refreshing the Brand to Tap into Chow Tai Fook Enterprises' Extensive Resources Consistently Committed to Creating Value Beyond Insurance HONG KONG SAR - FTLife Insurance Company Limited ("FTLife") announced today that it will change its company name to Chow Tai Fook Life Insurance Company Limited ("CTF Life") and launch the new brand in the third quarter of this year, strengthening FTLife's collaboration with the diverse conglomerate of Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited ("the Group"). With the new brand, FTLife will further leverage the Group's robust financial strength and strategic investments across the globe. With its unique positioning, FTLife is committed to creating value beyond insurance for customers and their loved ones by navigating life's journey with personalised planning solutions, lifelong protection and diverse lifestyle experiences.



Man Kit Ip, Chief Executive Officer of FTLife

Man Kit Ip, Chief Executive Officer of FTLife, said: "The Group is a trusted and highly recognised brand with strong financial standing. The upcoming name change to FTLife signifies the close association with the 'Chow Tai Fook' brand, further bolstering customer confidence and solidifying our reliable brand image. With the launch of the new brand in the third quarter, we aspire to harness our refreshed corporate identity to open up more strategic collaboration opportunities within and beyond the Group. This move is set to create more opportunities for our Life Artisans, business partners, and the Group as a whole, as well as unlock greater potential for development, fuel business growth, and offer more quality products to serve diverse customers while continuously creating value beyond insurance."



FTLife's business operations remain consistent. The forthcoming name change and brand elevation will not affect the collaboration model with business partners and day-to-day management and operation of existing policies, including protection, benefits, fees and returns. FTLife will gradually roll out brand refresh promotions and will announce the details of the new trademark and brand story in due time.



Hashtag: #FTLife

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 April 2024 -("FTLife") announced today that it will change its company name to Chow Tai Fook Life Insurance Company Limited ("CTF Life") and launch the new brand in the third quarter of this year, strengthening FTLife's collaboration with the diverse conglomerate of Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited ("the Group"). With the new brand, FTLife will further leverage the Group's robust financial strength and strategic investments across the globe. With its unique positioning, FTLife is committed to creating value beyond insurance for customers and their loved ones by navigating life's journey with personalised planning solutions, lifelong protection and diverse lifestyle experiences., said: "The Group is a trusted and highly recognised brand with strong financial standing. The upcoming name change to FTLife signifies the close association with the 'Chow Tai Fook' brand, further bolstering customer confidence and solidifying our reliable brand image. With the launch of the new brand in the third quarter, we aspire to harness our refreshed corporate identity to open up more strategic collaboration opportunities within and beyond the Group. This move is set to create more opportunities for our Life Artisans, business partners, and the Group as a whole, as well as unlock greater potential for development, fuel business growth, and offer more quality products to serve diverse customers while continuously creating value beyond insurance."FTLife's business operations remain consistent. The forthcoming name change and brand elevation will not affect the collaboration model with business partners and day-to-day management and operation of existing policies, including protection, benefits, fees and returns. FTLife will gradually roll out brand refresh promotions and will announce the details of the new trademark and brand story in due time.Hashtag: #FTLife The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited ("CTFE") is the flagship private investment holding company of the Cheng Family and is part of the "Chow Tai Fook" group of companies founded by the Cheng Family in 1929. CTFE is a premier family investor with strategic investments in energy, infrastructure, healthcare, insurance, education and media; marquee investments in prime real estate and hospitality services; private equity investments in quality growth companies mainly in the technology sector and a liquid portfolio of equities and bonds. CTFE, together with its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities, has operations in 27 countries globally.

About FTLife Insurance Company Limited FTLife Insurance Company Limited (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability; "FTLife") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NWS Holdings Limited (Hong Kong Stock Code: 659). With a heritage of providing insurance services in Hong Kong for more than 30 years, FTLife's Life Artisans leverage the Group's ecosystem to curate life chapters of customers and their loved ones with comprehensive planning solutions and lifelong protection, embracing wealth management and succession, health and well-being, and quality of life. Backed by the Group's financial strength and advanced customer-focused digital technology, FTLife aspires to become the leading insurance brand in the Greater Bay Area, while also maximising shared value beyond traditional insurance for a sustainable future.



News Source: FTLife Insurance

News Source: FTLife Insurance 29/04/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

